John Rancourt
John B. Rancourt died on June 10, 2020 on St. Simons Island, Ga., of complications from Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Waterville, Maine.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Lynch; son, Chris Rancourt (Lindsay); grandchildren, Harper and Ansley; and his brother, Ed Rancourt.
John was an avid sailor and golfer and a connoisseur of fine dining. He loved to travel and was always up for a new adventure or experience with his family.
In accordance with his wishes, John will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. No flowers, please. John would prefer that you play a round of golf, go for a sail or spend an afternoon enjoying your family in his honor.
If you prefer to donate to a charity in John's name, please consider the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2020
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 13, 2020.