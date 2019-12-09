Home

John Brockington


1963 - 2019
John Brockington Obituary
John Brockington

John Timothy "Timmy" Brockington, 56, of Hortense passed away Dec. 5 at his residence after a brief illness.

Born in Brunswick, his parents are Loretta Rooks Brockington of Waynesville and the late James Monroe Brockington.

Timmy worked at HVAC and loved watching sports, traveling, fishing, and fixing things.

Survivors include his wife, June Brockington of Hortense; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Josh Roberson (Alyson) of Hortense, Josh Brockington (Leah) of Jesup, and Colt Brockington of Jesup; a daughter, Caroline Brockington of Jesup; 3 grandchildren, Marshall Roberson, Jeb Brockington, and Adeline Stephens; his mother, Loretta Brockington of Waynesville; 3 brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene Brockington (Jill) of Brunswick, Bill Brockington of Waynesville, and Donald Brockington (Shelia) of Jesup; and also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

A funeral service will be held Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with Rev. Jack Lee officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

The Brunswick News, December 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 9, 2019
