John William Bryant passed away in peace on May 24, 2019 at the age of 90 in Brunswick, Ga.



Born Feb. 25, 1929, in Rome, Ga., to the late Clarence Bryant Sr. and Maggie Rice Bryant, he was a graduate of Rome Boys High School, Class of 1947. Mr. Bryant was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1950 to 1952.



Following his military service, he resumed his career with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Co. in Rome. He attended Georgia State University under the GI Bill, and graduated in 1958. He had been a resident of the Addington Place Senior Community, in Brunswick, for the last six years.



Johnny was a huge sports fan both as a participant and spectator. In high school, he was a star athlete and he continued to participate in many competitive sports as an adult. Golf was a lifelong passion he was able to enjoy until late in life.



He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 61 years, Helen "Kitty" Curtis Bryant; and his sister, Myrtle Davis.



Survivors include three children Laurie Bryant Ellison and husband Skip of St. Simons Island, Ga., Sheila Bryant Hoffman and husband Peter of Savannah, Ga., and William Terrance Bryant of Decatur, Ga.; a brother, Clarence Bryant Jr. of Mableton, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved only grandchild, Maggie Blynn Hoffman of Savannah, Ga.



A private memorial service will be held in Rome. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 4, 2019





