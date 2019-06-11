John Shaw



John C. Shaw, 80, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, and longtime family friend and caregiver, James H. Brooks Sr. early Sunday morning June 9, 2019.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Edo Miller Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



John is survived by wife Frances "Feche" Moore Shaw; and their children, Susan Shaw Wilder (Pelham) and Steven Shaw (Natalie); and his grandchildren, Marin and Finn Shaw. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Winnie Shaw Long (Homer) of Texas, and Gerry Shaw Flanders of Brunswick; and cousin Sam Wright and wife Lynn.



John was a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1957. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was a co-op student with Georgia Power Co. John retired to St. Simons Island after a 38-year career in sales and marketing with the General Electric Co.



John was a member of the Wednesday Morning Men's Prayer Breakfast Group at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica. He was an avid golfer and devoted member of the Brunswick Country Club. John also volunteered his time to help others. For 10 years, he enjoyed being a part of the AARP Tax Assistance program, helping people with their returns.



Please join us in celebrating a truly wonderful man, husband, father and friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or a .



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 11, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary