John Cade Clark Jr.
1944 - 2020
John Clark Jr.

John Cade Clark Jr., 76, of Addison, Ala., and formerly of Brunswick, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 5, 1944, in Waverly, Ga., he loved his family, hunting, fishing and working in his garden. He worked as a brick mason for over 60 years, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Jana Clark; daughters, Patricia Brantley and Sandy Tostensen (Speedy); son, Richard Clark; grandsons, Chris Brantley, Alex Schinzel, Cody Brantley and Drew Blount; granddaughters, Braelyn and Timber Blount; and sisters, Hazel Whitehead, Frances Miller and Arlene Hatten.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Eliza Clark; sister, Margie Prefontaine; and brother, Skip Clark.

A memorial service will be held later in Alabama, and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. June 27, 2020, at Horse Stamp Cemetery.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Horse Stamp Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

