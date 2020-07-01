John Paulk III
John Dorminey Paulk III, of Jekyll Island, died June 26 at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
To see the virtual service, go to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish Facebook page for Brunswick.
A private interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 1, 2020.