John Clary
John E. Clary, 84 years old, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.
He was a member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church and the Amy Exley Sunday School Class. He currently resided at The Oaks in Pooler, GA. John was a Christian man who loved to travel, loved doing woodworking and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Clary; his brother, James Allen Clary; and his wife, Melba Nease Clary.
Survivors include his children, Richard (Jude) Clary, Kay (Nicky) Powell, Jean Clary, and Joan (Craig) Sharpe; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Port Wentworth United Methodist Church with funeral services following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey East.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, GA 30458.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel is serving the family.
The Brunswick News, December 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 31, 2019