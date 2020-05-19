John E. "Jack" Hardman
John Hardman

John E. "Jack" Hardman, 74, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.

Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 19, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 19, 2020.
