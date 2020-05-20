Jack Hardman



John Edward "Jack" Hardman II, longtime resident of Glynn County, passed away May 17, 2020, at his home, at the age of 74. He was born on May 10, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Dr. Edward F. Hardman M.D. and Ann Hardman. His family later moved to Charlotte, N.C., where he was raised.



Jack attended college in France and New Mexico, where he served as the class president. He moved to Brunswick, Ga., after earning his degree from The Hiram Scott College, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. While living in Brunswick, he was employed in the radio broadcasting business for the Wiggins family, where he was known as Jack Pride, managing three different radio stations in Georgia and Florida. Jack commenced his 34-year career with Nationwide Insurance in 1984, and retired in 2018. He served on the Glynn County Board of Commissioners for two terms, where he was appointed as chairman in 1995. He was a founding shareholder of Atlantic National Bank, and served on the board for the Georgia Underwriting Association for many years. Jack was known to enjoy fellowship with his friends, being an avid fisherman and a licensed master captain.



He is survived by his three sons, John Hardman, Eddie (Amber) Hardman and Thomas Hardman. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Madelyn and Nicholas Hardman; and sister, Mary Ann MacDonald.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Mike Landrum will officiate.



Pallbearers will be Andy Lakin, Jay Kaufman, Carl Alexander, Alex Atwood, Carl Johnson and Harry Daniel.



Honorary pallbearers will be Harvey Anderson, Speedy Tostensen, Ivan Nathan, Mike Vickers, Drummond Spence, Ron Sawyer, Ferman Ricks, Raul Figueroa and The Raccoon Club.



Donations can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles in his honor.



Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 20, 2020



