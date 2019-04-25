Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First A.B. Church
Jones, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First A.B. Church
Jones, GA
Burial
Following Services
First A.B. Cemetery
John Henry Jones Obituary
John Jones

John Henry Jones died April 19, 2019, at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah,

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First A.B. Church, in Jones, with burial to follow in the First A.B. Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his children, Alisa (Joseph) Clark and Qwinita (Kerby) Delancy of Miami; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Pulaski Stevens Jr.; sister-in-law, Louise Burgess; and other relatives.

He was member of First A.B. Jones, where he served as a deacon ,and retired from Union Camp.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 25, 2019
