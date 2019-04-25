|
John Jones
John Henry Jones died April 19, 2019, at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah,
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First A.B. Church, in Jones, with burial to follow in the First A.B. Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Alisa (Joseph) Clark and Qwinita (Kerby) Delancy of Miami; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Pulaski Stevens Jr.; sister-in-law, Louise Burgess; and other relatives.
He was member of First A.B. Jones, where he served as a deacon ,and retired from Union Camp.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 25, 2019