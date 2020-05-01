Or Copy this URL to Share

John O'Hagan



John J. O'Hagan, 97, died Wednesday at Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville.



There will be no funeral service.



Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.



