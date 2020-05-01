John O'Hagan
John J. O'Hagan, 97, died Wednesday at Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville.
There will be no funeral service.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020
