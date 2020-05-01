John J. O'Hagan
John O'Hagan

John J. O'Hagan, 97, died Wednesday at Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville.

There will be no funeral service.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2020.
