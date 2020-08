Or Copy this URL to Share

John J. O'Hagan, 97, of St. Simons Island, died April 29.



A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. William Catholic Church, with Monsignor John Keneally officiating.



The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020



