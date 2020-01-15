Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Chapman Cemetery
More Obituaries for John Sellers
John L. "Johnny" Sellers

John L. "Johnny" Sellers


1956 - 2020
John L. "Johnny" Sellers Obituary
John Sellers

John L. "Johnny" Sellers, 63, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in McIntosh County.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike Landrum, the Rev. Mike Andrews and Jerry Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in Chapman Cemetery, with Joe Sellers, Mike Sellers, Mason Noble, Mitch Altman, Howard Henderson, Tommy Blount and Kirk Branch serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church.

Born Jan. 21, 1956, in Glynn County, Ga., to the late Wilton J. and Colleen M. Sellers, he was a graduate of the Brunswick High School Class of 1974. Mr. Sellers was a farmer and had lived all of his life in Glynn County. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, drag racing, NASCAR and especially telling everyone to "Take A Brake!" In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria C. Sellers.

Survivors include his wife of six years, Bridget J. Sellers of Brunswick; six children, John Adam Sellers and wife Lauren of North Augusta, S.C., Jill S. Odell and husband Gene of Hephzibah, Magen S. Townsend and husband Nicholas of Darien, Reese J. Sellers and wife Jessica of North Augusta, S.C., Alise Hulsey and husband Brooks of Brunswick and Caleb Beverly of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Sellers and wife Sharen of Darien and Mike Sellers and wife Lucie of Sapelo; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 15, 2020
