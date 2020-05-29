John McCollum
John Lee McCollum, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
John was born April 22, 1949, in Gross Zimmern, Germany. He attended Glynn County Schools, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1967. John was in the Air National
Guard, worked at Brunswick Pulp and Paper for many years and was in automobile sales for most of his life. He was also the owner of Red Owl Camping Store, in
Brunswick, Ga. He was a scoutmaster for many years, and leaves behind many funny and fond memories that will be cherished. John attended Lakeside United Methodist in Brunswick, Ga.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Gobel McCollum; son, Michael Brian McCollum; and his brother, C. Hans McCollum.
He is survived by his father, Charles Lee McCollum Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Yuen (Michael); son, Karl McCollum; daughter-in-law, Holly McCollum; four grandchildren, Hannah and Natalie McCollum and Sean Yuen, all of Brunswick, Ga., and Bailey Mitchell (Trey) of Arizona; great-grandchildren, Avery Mitchell of Arizona; sister-in-law, Jody McCollum of Brunswick, Ga.; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lakeside United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Combs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to nami.org (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or the Boy Scouts of America.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020
