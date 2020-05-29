John Lee McCollum
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John McCollum

John Lee McCollum, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

John was born April 22, 1949, in Gross Zimmern, Germany. He attended Glynn County Schools, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1967. John was in the Air National

Guard, worked at Brunswick Pulp and Paper for many years and was in automobile sales for most of his life. He was also the owner of Red Owl Camping Store, in

Brunswick, Ga. He was a scoutmaster for many years, and leaves behind many funny and fond memories that will be cherished. John attended Lakeside United Methodist in Brunswick, Ga.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Gobel McCollum; son, Michael Brian McCollum; and his brother, C. Hans McCollum.

He is survived by his father, Charles Lee McCollum Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Yuen (Michael); son, Karl McCollum; daughter-in-law, Holly McCollum; four grandchildren, Hannah and Natalie McCollum and Sean Yuen, all of Brunswick, Ga., and Bailey Mitchell (Trey) of Arizona; great-grandchildren, Avery Mitchell of Arizona; sister-in-law, Jody McCollum of Brunswick, Ga.; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and other family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lakeside United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Combs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to nami.org (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or the Boy Scouts of America.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved