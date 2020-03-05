|
John M. Thomas
John M. Thomas passed away at his Brunswick home Tuesday, March 3, following a short illness.
He was born Dec. 4, 1926 in Glynn County where he had lived most of his happy life.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael Batten officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 177.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
John's favorite song, "What a Wonderful World", epitomized his outlook. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and, as the song says, truly appreciated the blessings of this world -- the skies of blue, red roses blooming, babies crying and all.
He was a proud member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 177 for over 50 years, a member of Glyndale Baptist Church, a Mason and Shriner. John was also a World War II Navy veteran, an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and was a 1948 graduate of Glynn Academy.
He is survived by the love of his life, Veronica Smith Thomas. The couple has been married 66 years. They have three children, Christy T. Slocum and husband Andy, of Columbia, S.C, John M. Thomas Jr. and wife Rhonda, of Juno Beach, Fla., and Lisa L. Thomas, of Brunswick, Ga. John is also survived by four grandsons, Tim Slocum and wife Bethany, of Memphis, Tenn., Josh Slocum and wife Kelli, of Birmingham, Ala., John M. Thomas III and wife Alex, of Portland, Ore., and Jason Thomas, of Juno Beach, Fla. Great-grandchildren, Molly, Andrew, Thomas, Alden and Edwin Slocum also survive, as well as several nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, online at https://hospice.me, or at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 5, 2020