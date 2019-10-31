|
|
John Young
John Madison Young, 75, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A private memorial service will be held by his family.
Survivors include his wife, Terry L. Young; and a son, Michael Madison Young, both of Brunswick, as well as other close family members.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 31, 2019