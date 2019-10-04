|
John Crichton
Mr. John Maxwell Crichton, 89, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born in Quincy, Fla., to the late George Maxwell Crichton and Bernice Bailey Crichton.
He was a 1956 graduate of Florida State University, and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He and his family moved to Waycross, Ga., in 1964. where he served as executive director for the Waycross/Ware County Chamber of Commerce from 1964-1976. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Waycross where he enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the trumpet. Mr. Crichton was past president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and past district governor of the Rotary Club of Waycross.
He had a passion for hunting, fishing and working with Bonsai trees. His trees were featured in several newspaper articles, and he enjoyed visiting different garden clubs to speak about them. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth B. Crichton; and a brother, Thomas Crichton.
Mr. Crichton is survived by three children, John Crichton (Darlene) of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Bruce Crichton of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Judi Thomas (Buddy) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; four grandchildren, Michael Crichton, Leigh Bolt (Andrew), Paige Strange (Robert) and Aaron Thomas (Katie); four great-grandchildren, Vivian, Thomas, Ellis and Serafina; and numerous other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.
The Brunswick News, October 4, 2019
