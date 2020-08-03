1/
John McLaulin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John McLaulin

John Bryce McLaulin, M.D., died on July 16 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on April 20, 1952, in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late Ida James McLaulin and Brecious Lucien (Pete) McLaulin, Jr. He was a graduate of the College of Charleston (1973) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), College of Medicine (1977). After his graduation from medical school, he completed his residency in psychiatry at MUSC (1981).

Dr. McLaulin was a board-certified psychiatrist and had an accomplished career in medicine. He devoted his professional life to academics, public service and patient care. Early in his career, Dr. McLaulin served as a professor at the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. He engaged research and clinical practice at the LSU Medical Center, with an emphasis on HIV/AIDS treatment and was invited to present his work at several conferences, including the International AIDS Conference.

In addition to his work in HIV/AIDS, Dr. McLaulin specialized in addiction medicine and behavioral health. He served as the Chief Medical Officer at Community Behavioral Health in Philadelphia, Penn., and collaborated on many notable projects, including the Beck Initiative Training Program in Cognitive Therapy.

Dr. McLaulin ended his career in public service as the Assistant Commissioner for Behavioral Health for the State of Georgia in Atlanta. After leaving public service life, he relocated to Waverly, where he practiced psychiatry for seven years in Brunswick and St. Marys until his unexpected passing.

Dr. McLaulin was known for his impressive intellect, sharp wit and kind and generous spirit. His family and friends enjoyed his excellent cooking, exceptional taste and keen knowledge about gardening and horticulture. Dr. McLaulin was an animal-lover and enjoyed time on his land with his dogs, goats, geese and chickens.

Dr. McLaulin will be deeply missed by his only child, Sarah Elizabeth McLaulin Penington, his son-in-law, Elliott Bryant Penington Jr., and all his animals.

No services are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.ASPCA.org) in honor of his love of animals and his lifelong dedication as a physician.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved