|
|
John Maloof
John Michael Maloof, 69, of St. Simons Island, Ga., entered into eternal rest at his residence on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, with his family by his side.
John was born Dec. 30, 1949, in Atlanta, Ga., the son of the late Manuel Joseph Maloof and the late Dorothy Lillian Green. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Maloof, Gregory Maloof and Michael Maloof.
John moved to St. Simons Island in 1997. He was previously a residential and commercial contractor. John also held his Captain's license, and was formerly the manager at St. Simons Marina. He enjoyed saltwater fishing. He was an avid reader. John was a practical minded person and a deep thinker. He was often referred to as Johnny Rocket for his analytical thought process. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. His family and friends will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
Left to cherish John's memories are his wife, Jan K. Maloof of St. Simons Island, Ga.; a son, W. Paul Maloof of Athens, Ga.; two daughters, Heather K. Maloof of Athens, Ga., and Esther K. Maloof of Scottdale, Ga.; one grandson, Benjamin C. Maloof, also of Athens, Ga.; one sister, Christine Kempton (Owen); three brothers, Jerry Maloof (wife, Maura), Brian Maloof (wife, Margie), Sally Maloof (wife of the late Michael Maloof), and David Maloof. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
John's family and friends will have a celebration of life gathering at St. Simons Marina at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 25, 2019