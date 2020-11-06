Pat Womack
John "Pat" Patrick Womack, 90, of Brunswick, Ga., passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Cheraw, S.C., to Marie Treacy Womack and Ernest E. Womack. He was a graduate of Cheraw High School and attended Clemson University. Pat was a retired pipefitter with Local No. 177. He remained a member of Local No. 177 even after his retirement; he was a proud member for a total of 67 years.
Pat was a resident of Brunswick for the past 68 years. He was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church. In 1970, he was ordained as a deacon at Southside Baptist, where he was a choir director, taught Sunday School and was a Royal Ambassador leader. He and Augusta enjoyed many years of sharing music and singing in choirs.
Pat was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Walden; second wife, Betty Crandall; his parents, Ernest E. Womack and Marie Treacy Womack; his twin brother, Tom P. Womack; and a brother, George T. Womack.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Augusta Adkins Womack; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jan Marie and Ron Johnson, Tina and Mike Shedd and Michelle and Ken Stewart; two sons, John Crandall Womack and Robert Short; grandchildren, Madonna and John G. Johnson, Jesse and Jacob Shedd and Kellen Layne Stewart; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Stella Johnson. Pat is also cherished by several nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Palmetto Cemetery with Dr. Don Spires and the Rev. Jimmy Crandall officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Kranc, Dr. William Laws, Dr. Robert Millican, and his pastor, Dr. Don Spires. Also a special thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice. The family extends a special amount of gratitude for the professional and compassionate care given to Pat by Heartland staff members Mrs. Connie, Mrs. Brenda, Paul, Derek, Yolanda and Shauntil.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Ste. 103, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 6, 2020