John Herndon

John Phillip Herndon, 62, died early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla.

He was born in Fayetteville, N.C., but was raised and lived most of his life in Brunswick. His love of cars inspired him to become an auto mechanic. Mr. Herndon owned and operated J.P.'s Transmission, in Brunswick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Phillip Herndon and Margaret Wallace Herndon.

Survivors include one daughter, April Herndon Kitchens (Michael James) of Waycross; one son, John Phillips Herndon Jr. of Waycross; grandchildren, Phillip Ray Kitchens, John Phillip "Jep"Herndon III, Sarah Beth James and Baylee Layne; stepdaughter, Renna Wells; two step-grandchildren, Tyler and Chance Wells; one brother, Jeff Herndon (Lisa) of Shellman Bluff, Ga.; one nephew, Jeffrey Herndon Jr.; one niece, Kricket Franklin; and several close relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 3, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Music Funeral Home
1503 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 283-1414
