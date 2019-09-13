|
|
John Wisda
John Robert Wisda, 58, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.
Private services will be held at a later date.
John was born on Sept. 20, 1960, in Fort Knox, Ky. He was a self-employed carpenter, and had lived in Brunswick for the past 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Darline Wisda; his father, Emil Wisda of Augusta, Ga.; and a sister, Linda Wisda of Atlanta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Chapman Wisda; and sisters, Paula Cloy and Barbara Mendez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 13, 2019
