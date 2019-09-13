Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
John Robert Wisda

John Robert Wisda Obituary
John Wisda

John Robert Wisda, 58, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.

Private services will be held at a later date.

John was born on Sept. 20, 1960, in Fort Knox, Ky. He was a self-employed carpenter, and had lived in Brunswick for the past 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Darline Wisda; his father, Emil Wisda of Augusta, Ga.; and a sister, Linda Wisda of Atlanta, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Chapman Wisda; and sisters, Paula Cloy and Barbara Mendez.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 13, 2019
