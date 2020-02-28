|
John Teel
Dr. John Teel, 94, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, following an extended illness.
Dr. Teel was born on Jan. 27, 1926, in Wadley, Ala., the son of Pearl Waits Teel and John Wesley Teel.
He graduated from Menlo High School. When he was 18, he entered the Army, where he served for two-and-a-half years in World War II. He was assigned to the 254th Infantry, 63rd Division. He was the radio operator for the 254th Infantry Col. Joseph Warren. He served in France and Germany. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, the Rhine River conflicts and the destroying of the Siegfried Line.
He received several awards, including the Bronze Star Medal for bravery, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War ll Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Sharp Shooter Medal. His Infantry was awarded the highest an organization may receive, the Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism in action.
After his service in the Army, he returned to college and received his B.S. degree in social science from Auburn University. He began his teaching career at Jackson High School, became principal of Hilltonia Elementary School, and principal, boys' basketball coach and math teacher at Manor High School. He took breaks from teaching and attended George Peabody College where he earned his Master of Arts and Doctor of Education degrees in education administration.
In 1958, he joined the faculty at Georgia Southwestern College. While there for 10 years, he served as head of the Social Science Department, to Registrar, to Assistant Dean, and to the Dean of the College.
In 1968, he was appointed President of Brunswick College, now College of Coastal Georgia, and served as president for 22 years. The college was only four years old; enrollment was 293 and there were four buildings. He was youngest president in the University System of Georgia.
His goal was for the college to be the best junior college in the university system, and to become a four-year institution. He worked diligently for his dream to come true. He was delighted when his dream became a reality. He always pointed out the success of the college was due to the time and resources given by the community, organizations, individuals and the devotion and hard work of the administration, faculty, support of the students and the commitment of the Board of Regents. He enjoyed every minute of his career.
He retired in 1990, and was the senior president of the University System of Georgia. The college lake was named Lake Teel in his honor. He is also included in the Presidents Gate that honors former presidents.
He was active in state and national education organizations. He saw a need for and served as Chairman of the Transfer of Credit Committee. A core curriculum was developed for the university system colleges. Therefore, credit earned in the university system two-year colleges would transfer to the senior colleges. The Board of Regents honored him with a plague for his vision and leadership in the development of the core program that has benefited thousands of students.
He was a member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and served as chairman of numerous Southern Association Accreditation of colleges and schools committee that determine the accreditation of colleges and schools. He was a member of: Committee on Standards and reports for Junior Colleges, first President of the Georgia Association of Junior Colleges and the Georgia Association of Colleges, the American Association of Community and Junior Colleges, Advisory Council on Vocational Education, Board of Regents Committee on Statewide Needs Assessment, Georgia Education Association, Georgia Retired Teachers Association and College of Coastal Georgia Retired Teachers Association.
Dr. Teel was active in civic clubs in Glynn County. He was the second president of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and was president when the society became in possession of the St. Simons Lighthouse. He served on the boards of directors of the following: Boys Club of Glynn, Chamber of Commerce, Glynn Paton Foundation, United Community Fund and Fort Frederica Association. He was a member of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club and Escorts Club.
He was a member of the St. Simons Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder. He served as a deacon in the Americus Presbyterian Church and the Brunswick Presbyterian Church.
His family was very important to him. There are many happy memories his family will always cherish.
His hobbies were golf, tennis, boating, reading, crossword puzzles, working in his yard and Auburn football.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his sister, Jane.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances; his son, John (Karen); daughter, Gwen Siler (Steve); daughter, Susan Teel (Mike); grandchildren, Teel Mulkey (Kevin), Murray Ruffner (Kayce), Lauren Urbanowich (Michael) and Kristen Teel; and great-grandchildren, Janie and Carson Mulkey and Kaitlyn and John Urbanowich.
The family wishes to thank the loving care given to John and his family by the administration and staff of Thrive, Georgia Hospice Care and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will be March 2 in the Sardis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to John & Frances Teel Teacher Education Scholarship Fund at College of Coastal Georgia, One College Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520, St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, 31522 or Georgia Hospice, 777 Gloucester St., Suite 303, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 28, 2020