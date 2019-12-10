|
|
Timmy Brockington
John Timothy "Timmy" Brockington, 56, of Hortense, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his residence, after a brief illness.
Born in Brunswick, Ga., his parents are Loretta Rooks Brockington, of Waynesville, and the late James Monroe Brockington.
Timmy worked in HVAC and loved watching sports, traveling, fishing and fixing things.
Survivors include his wife, June Brockington of Hortense; three sons and daughters-in-law, Josh Roberson (Alyson) of Hortense, Josh Brockington (Leah) of Jesup and Colt Brockington of Jesup; a daughter, Caroline Brockington of Jesup; three grandchildren, Marshall Roberson, Jeb Brockington and Adeline Stephens; his mother, Loretta Brockington of Waynesville; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene Brockington (Jill) of Brunswick, Bill Brockington of Waynesville and Donald Brockington (Shelia) of Jesup; and also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the service Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, starting at 2 p.m., at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jack Lee officiating.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 10, 2019