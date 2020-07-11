1/
John W. Knox
John Knox

John W. Knox, 91, passed away July 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was a longtime resident of Brunswick and a member of College Place United Methodist Church. He retired from Sea Island Co. and Central Michigan University.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley J. Knox.

Survivors include his children, Melissa K. Turner (Ricky), Steven B. Knox (Karen), Karryn Knox Potter (Rickey) and Melanie Knox Proctor (late, Tony); grandchildren, D.J. Turner (Kelly), John Jordan (Jessica), Nicole Jordan, Erika Potter, Shelby Holloway (Josh), Kristy Mock (Coty), Cortney Benton and Kelvin Benton (Karolina); and great-grandchildren, Victoria Turner, Gage Jordan, Amari Jordan, Trinity Cormican, Sarah Cormican, Ronan Mock, Nate Mock, Dallas Mock, Delanie Mock, Shohn Brown and Greg Jason.

A graveside funeral service will be held in the early fall at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912-754-6421) is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 11, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
