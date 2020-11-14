Wayne StewartJohn Wayne Stewart, 80, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at his home in Brunswick, Ga. Wayne was born Feb. 10, 1940, in Florida, to John O. and Ruth Aycock Stewart.Wayne could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1958. He served in the National Guard, worked for Brunswick Pulp and Paper and Georgia Pacific. He owned WYNR and WGIG radio stations from which he broadcasted for many years and was the voice of the WYNR morning show. After his retirement, he went back to work at the ports authority in Brunswick. He was very active and well-known in the Brunswick community.Wayne married his best friend on Dec. 10, 1960, and they had a daughter in 1968. He was a fun-loving gentleman, never met a stranger and was always willing to help others - lending advice and wisdom.He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Judy J. Stewart; daughter, Terri Renee Stewart; sister; Renee Little; grandchildren, Taryn Pickren and Bayne Pickren; and great-grandchild, Sawyer Bayne Williams.A visitation will held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to assist the Stewart family.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, November 14, 2020