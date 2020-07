John JacksonJohn Westley Jackson died July 2 at Southeast Georgia Health System.A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. today in the chapel of L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary.Masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral service.L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, July 10, 2020