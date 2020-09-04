John Odum
John William Odum, 72, of Darien, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.
Johnny, as he was affectionately known, was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Brunswick, a son of the late Bennie Lee and Sarah Lucille Smith Odum of Darien. He attended school in Darien until junior high, when he transferred to Brunswick. He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1965. Johnny attended ABAC in Tifton and received a Bachelor of Science degree in forest resources and a master's degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia. In September of 1968, Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Mary Tabbott.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Ben Lee Odum Jr., also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary T. Odum of Darien; two daughters, Ashley O. Thornton and husband, Raymond, and Christy Solomon and husband, Timmy, all of Jesup; and grandchildren, Maria T. Solomon and Seth Lee, John Thomas Davis and Ben Lee Davis, all of Jesup.
After college, Johnny began his career in Jesup with the UGA/Wayne County Extension Service as an assistant county agent. He then worked for Rayonier and ITT Rayonier as a forester and timber buyer in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for more than 32 years. In his spare time, Johnny was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer and was also a member of Darien United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 137 F&AM in Darien. He served on the South Carolina Forestry Commission Board for many years and had been active in the Jesup Jaycees, Jesup Elks Lodge No. 2133 B.P.O.E. and the Air National Guard of St. Simons Island.
Johnny will be greatly missed by many.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Darien United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 681, Darien, GA 31305.
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
