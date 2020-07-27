1/
John Wilsher
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wilsher, Jr.

John Ernest Wilsher, Jr. "Catfish" passed away Thursday at the age of 82 in St. Simons Island. John was born on Feb. 17, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John Wilsher and Naniscah Reid Wilsher.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter and son in law, Dale and Jeff Raikes (Erie, CO); son, Jack Wilsher (St. Louis, MO); and grandchildren, Savannah, Casey, Caroline, Ansley, and Dalton.

John grew up in Atlanta, where he attended S.M Inman and Spring Street School. Following grammar school, he attended Grady High School, North Fulton High School, and Darlington School for Boys, where he played football and baseball. He also played baseball in the American Legion Amateur League.

John attended Georgia Tech for a year and a half where he was active in the Chi Phi fraternity, before joining the U.S. Army Reserve. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 1961, where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity.

In 1964, he married Barbara Barnes and they had two children, Dale and Jack.

He began a career in medical sales in Macon, before moving to Atlanta and on to St. Louis, Mo. He held various sales and marketing positions until retirement in 1998, when John and Barbara moved to St. Simons Island.

John enjoyed golfing and tending his camellias, which he grew from seed to harvest. He was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, Sea Island Golf Club, Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, Coastal Georgia Historical Society and the St. Simons Land Trust. John will be remembered for his pleasant nature and handsome smile. He was a dependable father, loving husband and humble man. He will be missed.

There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 US HWY 17 North, Brunswick, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home Golden Isles Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Barb & family, I am so sorry to hear about John’s passing. I will remember John always with a smile on his face! May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God bless and RIP, John!
Cheryl Pruitt. (R242)
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved