John Wilsher, Jr.John Ernest Wilsher, Jr. "Catfish" passed away Thursday at the age of 82 in St. Simons Island. John was born on Feb. 17, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John Wilsher and Naniscah Reid Wilsher.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter and son in law, Dale and Jeff Raikes (Erie, CO); son, Jack Wilsher (St. Louis, MO); and grandchildren, Savannah, Casey, Caroline, Ansley, and Dalton.John grew up in Atlanta, where he attended S.M Inman and Spring Street School. Following grammar school, he attended Grady High School, North Fulton High School, and Darlington School for Boys, where he played football and baseball. He also played baseball in the American Legion Amateur League.John attended Georgia Tech for a year and a half where he was active in the Chi Phi fraternity, before joining the U.S. Army Reserve. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 1961, where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity.In 1964, he married Barbara Barnes and they had two children, Dale and Jack.He began a career in medical sales in Macon, before moving to Atlanta and on to St. Louis, Mo. He held various sales and marketing positions until retirement in 1998, when John and Barbara moved to St. Simons Island.John enjoyed golfing and tending his camellias, which he grew from seed to harvest. He was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, Sea Island Golf Club, Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, Coastal Georgia Historical Society and the St. Simons Land Trust. John will be remembered for his pleasant nature and handsome smile. He was a dependable father, loving husband and humble man. He will be missed.There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 US HWY 17 North, Brunswick, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, July 27, 2020