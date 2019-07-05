|
Johnnie Stephens
Johnnie E. "Mr. Bones" Stephens, of Cox, died June 27, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Woodland Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
He is survived by his children, Johnny K. (Sonya) Mitchell, Torrey (Leila) Mitchell and James E. (Diane) Mitchell; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Stephens, Albert (JoAngela) Stephens, Aaron (Gwendolyn) Stephens and William Stephens; two aunts, Lois Hudson and Bessie L. Butler; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 4, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 5, 2019