Johnnie Mae Miller
Johnnie Mae Miller, 80, of Townsend entered into Heaven's Gates Aug. 26 at Southeast Georgia Health System. She is now once again walking hand in hand with her late husband.
Mrs. Johnnie Mae was born March 30, 1940, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Johnny and Lizzie Carroll. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Earl William Miller, Jr.; two sisters, Ethel Wood and Doris Willis; and four brothers, H.B. Carroll, Herbert Carroll, Howard Carroll, and Joe Carroll.
Mrs. Johnnie Mae was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She resided in Brunswick most of her adult life and had lived in Townsend for the past four years. She attended Townsend Church of God. She enjoyed cooking and was always willing to try a new recipe. She will be remembered for her fried chicken and her delicious desserts. She had a strong faith and loved to read her Bible. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her favorite place to vacation was Pigeon Forge, Tenn. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Johnnie Mae is survived by her two daughters MaDonna Mosley (Ben), Deborah Bozeman (Bill) all of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Chasity Mosley Howard (Adam) of Hubert, North Carolina, and Jordan Bozeman (Kassie) of Savannah; one precious great-grandchild, Rhett Howard; a sister, Julie Newsome of Lyons; a brother, Archie Carroll (Janice) of Jesup.
A private family graveside service to honor her life will be held in Chapel Park Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 31, 2020