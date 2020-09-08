1/
Johnny Kirkland
Johnny Kirkland

Johnny Monroe Kirkland, 80, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Johns and the Rev. Keith Powell officiating. Due to the current pandemic, the service to celebrate Johnny's life will be limited to family and close friends.

Johnny was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Brunswick, to John Donald Kirkland and Gussie Corbitt Kirkland. He was a 1958 graduate of Glynn Academy and served with the United States Navy Reserves for two years. Johnny worked at Brunswick Pulp & Paper, where he retired after 31 years as foreman of the No. 3 machine. After his retirement from Brunswick Pulp & Paper, Johnny purchased Zebo's Crab Shack in Jacksonville and moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla. After almost 20 years of owning and operating Zebo's Crab Shack, he and Carol moved back to Brunswick in 2007 to be closer to family and enjoy the life of full retirement. Johnny was an avid golfer and a member of the Brunswick Country Club, where he made two holes-in-one on the same hole, many years apart.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol Drury Kirkland; a daughter, Alicia Kirkland Jones; sons, Brad Kirkland (Mickey) and Chris Kirkland; a brother, Don Kirkland; grandchildren, Ansley Jones, Joseph Jones, A.J. Kirkland and Zak Kirkland; nieces and nephews, Melissa Wellford, Lynn Henderson, Brad Overstreet, Jay Dubberly, Brendon Kirkland and Misty Kirkland; great-niece, Catherine McDougald (Chris). In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by an infant son, William Donald Kirkland; and a niece, Jennifer Dubberly Howard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 8, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
