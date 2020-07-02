Johnny Paulk
Johnny Paulk, Golf Professional from Jekyll Island often referred to as the "Mayor of Jekyll" who was a teacher to hundreds, mentor to many, and a cherished friend to countless people, reached his arms to the Lord and entered heaven on June 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Virginia (Ginny), his son John D., and his daughter Denise.
Johnny was born February 23, 1935 in Valdosta, GA. He attended Albany High School, where he was the starting tailback on the football team. He then attended St. Bernard College Cullman, AL and Springhill College Mobile, AL.
Johnny married Virginia DelValle August 24, 1963. They met on a blind date on New Year's Eve, 1962. They married at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Atlanta, Georgia. He and his wife honeymooned on Jekyll Island and then moved there in 1968, where they raised their two children, John D. and Denise. Johnny and Virginia (Ginny) enjoyed a blessed marriage and a deep love for each other for 56 years.
His golf career began at Mobile Country Club, where he was hired by the prestigious East Lake Country Club in Atlanta, GA under the mentorship of Harold Sargent as a teaching golf professional. In 1965, he was a local qualifier - one of four spots for the U.S. Open in Atlanta, GA. He then became Jekyll Island's Head Golf Professional in 1968. He was a life member of the PGA. He was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame. He received the Governor's Faithful Service Award and the President's Award from the Georgia PGA. He is a 3-time recipient of the Public Merchandiser of the Year Award from the Georgia PGA. He has been named Georgia PGA Eastern Chapter's Golf Professional of the Year twice and is the recipient of Spalding's Professional of the Year.
Through a member at East Lake Country Club, he became the announcer at the 9th hole at The Masters. Johnny served as an announcer at the Masters Tournament from 1979 to 2017. He announced 20 years on the 9th hole and 18 years on the 18th hole. He was the third individual to hold this job in the history of the tournament. In addition, he was the official announcer for the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf at The World Golf Village. He was the US Kids announcer at the European Championship in Gullen, Scotland. Johnny also was the 18th green announcer on Sundays at the PGA McGladrey Golf Classic in Sea Island, GA. He received by "Georgia State Senate Resolution" on March 27th the designation "Johnny Paulk Day".
Tournaments named in his honor include the "Johnny Paulk Invitational" - State of Georgia High Schools and the "Johnny Paulk Two Man Classic" - Jekyll Island Men's Golf Association. The GA/FLA Golf Classic trophy is named in his honor, "The Johnny Paulk Cup" - Jekyll Island Authority. Jekyll's "Red Bug Motors" honored Johnny with a commissioned oil portrait. Jekyll Island Men's & Ladies Golf Associations honored Johnny Paulk - "Evening with Johnny Paulk" at Morgan's Center Jekyll Island Club Hotel - sold out. He was responsible for the co-creation and success of the Georgia-Florida Golf Classic, which has been held every fall for 41 years. In 2011, Johnny was honored with the Calvin Lee Murray Award from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. It is an award presented to a person with a strong commitment to promote, preserve and strengthen the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association with activities that foster positive influences on both coaches and athletes in Georgia. In 2013, Johnny was presented with the "Erk Russell Spirit Award" by the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for his sportsmanship and character in the game of golf for so many years.
He has shown what it means to be a gentleman of the game and everything that the PGA of America stands for. He was a great ambassador for Jekyll Island and the game of golf. Johnny will be remembered for his welcoming Southern drawl, his daily clad in classic golf attire, and his saddle oxford shoes. Johnny was always going out of his way to make you feel special.
Johnny died of Interstitial Lung Disease, accompanied by a Stenotic heart valve. Johnny tested negative for COVID-19 at both hospitals.
He leaves a legacy that will be kept alive by his adoring wife Ginny; his son John D. (Stephanie) Paulk IV and their children, John D. Paulk V (Jack), Lindsey Mae, Trista, Talah, and Tatum; his daughter Denise (Dennis) Grosshans and their children, Ava and Will; his sister Virginia (Jack) Smith and their children, Katie, Sarah, Joe, and their grandchildren, Hayden and Margaret; his sister-in-law Catherine Paulk (Dr. James F. Paulk) and children, Debbie Kyles (Randall), Michael Paulk, Bill Paulk, Alice Paulk, and Jane Elizabeth Paulk.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John D. Paulk Jr. and Aloyse Paulk and by his brother, Dr. James F. Paulk.
Everyone who remembered Johnny is asked to celebrate his life in their own way or by raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory. He would feel that would be quite appropriate and family and friends are encouraged to post a picture of this on his Facebook page (Grandaddy Paulk) to share with those who loved him.
There will be a private visitation and funeral due to coronavirus. A virtual funeral Mass may be viewed via the Facebook page St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish, Brunswick GA, on Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Edo Miller Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Avenue Brunswick, GA 31520. Donations may be made in his honor to The Jekyll Island Foundation General Fund (jekyllislandfoundation.org
) and/or The American Lung Association
's tribute page in memory of Johnny Paulk, http://action.lung.org/goto/johnnypaulk
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 2, 2020