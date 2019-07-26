|
|
Johnny Carmack
Johnny Wayne Carmack, 70, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with his family by his side.
Johnny was born May 20, 1949 in Owenton, Ky., the son of the late William and Anna Carmack. He graduated from Owen County High School. He then proudly served in the United States Navy for 23 years. He retired with the rank of Senior Chief Master-at-Arms. After his honorable discharge, he graduated from Armstrong State University in Savannah, Ga. Johnny then started his teaching career at Needwood Middle School, and later with Glynn Middle School. He retired from the Glynn County Board of Education after 10 years of dedicated employment.
Johnny had resided in Brunswick since 1990, and was a Mason. He was also a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered best for his love for his grandchildren. He had only one requirement when his grandchildren visited his house, and it was to give PaPa a big hug. Johnny was also an avid reader and enjoyed discussing historical trivia. He also enjoyed playing golf and loved playing Call of Duty.
Johnny loved spending time with his family and friends. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon L. Carmack; one son and his wife, John R. and Jennifer Carmack; his daughter, Cassandra Carmack; two granddaughters, Alena Wright and Lillie M. Weeks; three grandsons, John R. Carmack Jr., Ethan N. Carmack-Windsor, and James Daniel Webb.
Johnny's life was a life well-lived and will be honored at a private family gathering. He truly touched and influenced many people's lives. This world is a better place for years to come for his military service, his loving heart and the knowledge he gave many children along life's way.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 26, 2019