Lisa Grammer Johnson, 63, of Brunswick, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Lisa was a Vet Tech with Daniel Veterinary Clinic, who had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed riding motorcycles. She was born March 26, 1956, in Alma, Ga., and had lived in Brunswick most of her life. Lisa was a member of Akin Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert 'Chopper' Johnson, a son, Clint Johnson, a grand daughter Allie Johnson, and a brother, Lanny Grammer, all of Brunswick. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Rick Turner and Pastor Bob Bean officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until service time. A private burial will be held at a later date at Akin Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to Akin Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Sansavilla Road, Hortense, Ga., 31524.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 5, 2019
