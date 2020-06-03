Johnny Isenhour
Johnny Allen Isenhour II, 59, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Johnny was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service.
A private service will be held a later date.
Johnny is survived by his sons, Johnny Allen Isenhour III and Jason Michael Isenhour; grandsons, Zackary William Isenhour and Keegan Michael Isenhour; siblings, Kim Louise Chisenhall (Richard), Joseph Eugene Isenhour, Tami Lorraine Mann (David), James Carroll Isenhour and Michael Todd Isenhour (Diane); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020
Johnny Allen Isenhour II, 59, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Johnny was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service.
A private service will be held a later date.
Johnny is survived by his sons, Johnny Allen Isenhour III and Jason Michael Isenhour; grandsons, Zackary William Isenhour and Keegan Michael Isenhour; siblings, Kim Louise Chisenhall (Richard), Joseph Eugene Isenhour, Tami Lorraine Mann (David), James Carroll Isenhour and Michael Todd Isenhour (Diane); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 3, 2020.