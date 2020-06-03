Johny Allen Isenhour
Johnny Isenhour

Johnny Allen Isenhour II, 59, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Johnny was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service.

A private service will be held a later date.

Johnny is survived by his sons, Johnny Allen Isenhour III and Jason Michael Isenhour; grandsons, Zackary William Isenhour and Keegan Michael Isenhour; siblings, Kim Louise Chisenhall (Richard), Joseph Eugene Isenhour, Tami Lorraine Mann (David), James Carroll Isenhour and Michael Todd Isenhour (Diane); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
