Joni J. Boatright Obituary
Joni Boatright

Joni J. Boatright, 60, of Brunswick departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Boatright was born June 10, 1959, in Manchester, Ga., to the late Edsil D. Jester and Betty Marie Lowery. She was a graduate of the Manchester High School Class of 1977. She had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 40 years. She was a former sales associate with I-95 Toyota and currently was a sales associate with Kings Colonial Ford, where she broke sales records. She enjoyed offshore fishing and was a volunteer in many community events in the Golden Isles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jeni Marie Purvis.

Survivors include two daughters, Taylor Grimes and husband Kyle of Brunswick and Brooke McDaniel and husband Brian of Manchester; two grandchildren, Jackson and Caroline McDaniel; and two sisters, Jill Jester Murphy and Joni Barsuglia of California.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 6, 2020
