Joseph "Joe" Daniel Jones, husband, father, and Papa passed away peacefully at his Blythe Island home on October 17, 2020 embraced by the love of his family; he was 84 years old. Joe was the son of Roland Warnell Jones and Agnes Carridean Brown Jones. He was born on May 11, 1936 in Odum, GA. He is survived by his wife, Ruby, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage; his son, Joseph Daniel Jones Jr. "Dan" of Brunswick, GA; his daughter, Jennifer Dana (Jones) Goin of The Woodlands, TX and her husband, Mike Goin; his great nephew Konrad Smith of Brunswick, GA; his granddaughter, Ansley Jones who is attending the University of Florida; his grandson, Will Goin who is attending Texas Christian University; his grandson, Joseph Daniel Jones III who is attending Brunswick High School; his grandson, Andrew Goin who is attending The Woodlands High School; and many nephews and nieces.
Joe proudly served in the US Army from 1958-1960 with the majority of his time stationed in Germany. He continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves from 1960-1962. Joe held positions at Hercules Inc. and Thikol Chemical Corporation before his job at Allied Chemicals - LCP. There he met many lifelong friends and company softball teammates before he retired in 1994 after 28 years of service. After retirement, his desire to continue to work led to 10 years of employment with the City of Brunswick where he retired in 2005. He was a member of the Blythe Island Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years.
Joe was known for many things. He valued education and hard work. He was always early and never late. He never broke a promise. He believed in always being prepared. He never raised his voice. He enjoyed farming with his International Farmall Cub tractor growing vegetables, peanuts, and sugar cane which he turned into the best cane syrup. Twice a year, Joe hand trimmed 235 yards of hedge he rooted and planted himself. He enjoyed fishing and beach seining for shrimp. As a cook, Joe was known for his battered french fries and fruit cakes. His hands were always busy either shelling beans or hulling pecans while he watched the Braves. He upholstered in his spare time. Joe was a dedicated Ford owner and an avid NASCAR fan who attended many Daytona races. He walked hundreds of miles either carrying or pushing his great nephew and grandchildren whom he loved with his whole heart. He was their Papa and biggest fan attending many dance recitals, baseball and basketball games, and he always encouraged them to do their best. He also made a few late night deliveries of chocolate ice cream to his only granddaughter.
We will honor his life well lived at his home of fifty years with family and friends at a later date. Burial will be private at Palmetto Cemetery. If you wish to make a gift in Joe's memory please consider GHC Hospice Foundation, 777 Gloucester Street #303, Brunswick, GA 31520.
