Joseph Thomas
Mr. Joseph Edward "Eddie" Thomas, 69, of Hazlehurst, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Thomas was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Herbert "Joe" and Mildred Thomas. He was a 1968 graduate of Glynn Academy, a veteran of the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a retired funeral director of 30 years, and former manager of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home, and was also formerly employed with Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga. He was a member of Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, and preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ansley of Brunswick, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Tyre Thomas of Hazlehurst; children, Josh (Ginny) Thomas of Talking Rock, Ga., Joe (Melissa) Thomas and Joanna Smith, all of Brunswick, Ga.; brother, the Rev. Ray (Arminia) Thomas of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother-in-law, Lowell Ansley of Brunswick, Ga.; several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Hutchinson and the Rev. Roger Daniels officiating.
Interment will be held at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, Ga.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Joseph Edward "Eddie" Thomas, 69, of Hazlehurst.
The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020