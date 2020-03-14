Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636

Joseph Edward "Eddie" Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward "Eddie" Thomas Obituary
Joseph Thomas

Mr. Joseph Edward "Eddie" Thomas, 69, of Hazlehurst, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Thomas was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Herbert "Joe" and Mildred Thomas. He was a 1968 graduate of Glynn Academy, a veteran of the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a retired funeral director of 30 years, and former manager of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home, and was also formerly employed with Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga. He was a member of Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, and preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ansley of Brunswick, Ga.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Tyre Thomas of Hazlehurst; children, Josh (Ginny) Thomas of Talking Rock, Ga., Joe (Melissa) Thomas and Joanna Smith, all of Brunswick, Ga.; brother, the Rev. Ray (Arminia) Thomas of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother-in-law, Lowell Ansley of Brunswick, Ga.; several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Hutchinson and the Rev. Roger Daniels officiating.

Interment will be held at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, Ga.

Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Joseph Edward "Eddie" Thomas, 69, of Hazlehurst.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -