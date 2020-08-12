Joseph IsenhourJoseph Eugene Isenhour, 58, of Odum, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.Mr. Isenhour was born Nov. 19, 1961, in Munich, Germany, to the late Johnny Allen Isenhour I and the late Annette Spotts Isenhour. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a self-employed electrician.Survivors include his daughters, Tiffany Lindsey of Waynesville and Cynthia Burnett of Aiken, S.C.; sisters, Kimberly Chisenhall and Tami Mann, both of Brunswick; brothers, James Isenhour and Michael Isenhour, both of Brunswick; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Under His Wings Christian Fellowship, 16 Scattered Pines Road, Hortense, Ga.Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 12, 2020