1/
Joseph Eugene Isenhour
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Isenhour

Joseph Eugene Isenhour, 58, of Odum, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Mr. Isenhour was born Nov. 19, 1961, in Munich, Germany, to the late Johnny Allen Isenhour I and the late Annette Spotts Isenhour. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a self-employed electrician.

Survivors include his daughters, Tiffany Lindsey of Waynesville and Cynthia Burnett of Aiken, S.C.; sisters, Kimberly Chisenhall and Tami Mann, both of Brunswick; brothers, James Isenhour and Michael Isenhour, both of Brunswick; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Under His Wings Christian Fellowship, 16 Scattered Pines Road, Hortense, Ga.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Under His Wings Christian Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved