JoJo Alsbrooks
Joseph "JoJo" Hamilton Alsbrooks, 20, of Darien, Ga., passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, due to a car accident. JoJo was born May 9, 2000, in Manning, S.C., the son of Brian Keith Alsbrooks and Jennifer Michelle Alsbrooks. He was a graduate of Hannah Pamplico High School in Florence, S.C.. He and his family moved to Pawley's Island for eight years before moving to Darien, Ga., one year ago. JoJo became an employee of Home Depot in Brunswick, Ga. He had just married the love of his life, Lexus Alsbrooks. They had only recently married prior to the accident. Their love for one another will live on forever.
JoJo was a loving husband, son, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed baking, grilling and also fishing. He was a kindhearted, gentle man who was devoted to his family. He enjoyed playing board games and arcade games with them. His favorite song was "Body Like a Back Road" by Sam Hunt. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was very proud of his stereo system and like to play "Low Life," by Future, on it.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marion E Alsbrooks.
Left to cherish the memories of JoJo are his loving and devoted wife, Lexus Alsbrooks; his parents, Brian and Jennifer Alsbrooks; his brother, Austin Alsbrooks; and maternal grandmother, Julia Brunson, all of Darien, Ga.; paternal grandmother, Melinda Alsbrooks of Manning, S.C.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teresa and William Moore of South Carolina; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is a very special Blue Heeler canine companion, Daisy.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date to pay tribute to a life well-lived. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020