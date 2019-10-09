|
Joseph Fry
Joseph "Joe" Harold Fry Sr. 76, of Brunswick, passed away Oct. 6, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System under the care of Heartland Hospice.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Manning and the Rev. Wayne White officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with Curt Spell, Greg Spell, Ronnie "Bubba" Hutchinson Jr., Brian Whitten, Greg Batten and Neal Boatright serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Altamaha Park Association, Wayne County High School Class of 1961, members of the Golden Isles Horseshoe Pitchers Club, members of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and retirees of Brunswick Pulp and Paper.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Joe was born May 13, 1943, in Jesup, to Joseph Homer and Martha Sally Madray Fry. He was a 1961 graduate of Wayne County High School, and had lived in Brunswick for the past 58 years. Joe worked for Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co. for 37 years, retiring from Georgia-Pacific in 2000. He was a member of Retirees of Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co., Altamaha Regional Park Association, where he also served on the board of directors, Golden Isles Horseshoe Pitchers Club, the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and was an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ouida Hutchinson Fry; sons, Joey H. Fry Jr., of Brunswick and Jeff H. Fry of Spartanburg, S.C.; sister, Christine Cutcliff (Will) of Jesup; grandchildren, Zac Fry (Allie), Kati Fry Kelly (Graham), Zane Fry and Jordan Fry; great-grandson, Zac "Van" Fry Jr.; sister-in-law, Peggy H. Godwin (Wayne); brothers-in-law, Jack Hutchinson and Ronnie Hutchinson (Gennie); and his wonderful caregivers, Cheryl Anderson, Debbie and Patrick Duncan, Greg and Marlene Batten, Sharon Peterson, Johnette Fraser, Becky Clark, Rhonda Harrison, Betty Montgomery; and his companion, Beau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Heartland Hospice, or a .
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 9, 2019
