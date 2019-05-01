Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Head Sr.

Obituary Flowers

Joseph Head Sr. Obituary
Joseph Head Sr.

Joseph "J.W." "Jay" Woodrow Head Sr., 84, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Don Spires officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.