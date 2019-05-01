|
|
|
Joseph Head Sr.
Joseph "J.W." "Jay" Woodrow Head Sr., 84, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Don Spires officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019
