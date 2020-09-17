Joseph Sullivan
Joseph R. Sullivan, of Carneghan, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A private graveside service will be held Friday at Hutcherson-Lotson Cemetery, in Meridian.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
He is survived by his children, Patricia (Randolph) Winn, Doris Deas and Maurice (Hazel) Barton; siblings, Eugene Sullivan and Shirley Everson; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 17, 2020.