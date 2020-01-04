|
|
Joseph Raymond Juliano
Joseph Raymond Juliano, 89, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
He was a veteran who served in Korea, as well as Vietnam.
Survivors include his son, Raymond Juliano (Carrie); grandson, Justin Juliano (Jennifer); and two great-grandchildren, Peerson and Paislee.
A graveside service is to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Chapel Park Cemetery.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 4, 2020