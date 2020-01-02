Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph Slaughter

Joseph "Lance" Slaughter, 32, of Brunswick, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

The Brunswick News, January 2, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 2, 2020
