|
|
|
Joseph Slaughter
Joseph "Lance" Slaughter, 32, of Brunswick, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
The Brunswick News, January 2, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 2, 2020