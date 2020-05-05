Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Stoyanoff



Joseph Stoyanoff, 70, of St. Simons Island, passed away Wednesday at Magnolia Manor of St. Simons Island.



Memorial services with military honors, will be held at a later date.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020



