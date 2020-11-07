Joseph Turner Sr.Joseph William Turner Sr., 74, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Community Hospice Hadlow Center for Caring, in Jacksonville, Fla.Joseph was a native of Glynn County, Ga. He was born Jan. 8, 1946, to the late Joseph Muril Turner and Dolly Lee Wood.He enjoyed security work and tinkering with vehicles.Joseph is survived by his loving family, sons, Joseph W. Turner Jr. and Robert S. Turner, both of Jacksonville, Fla., and John D. Turner and wife, Kimberlee, of Fort Mill, S.C.; sister, Judy Yeomans and husband, Ricky, of Brunswick, Ga.; four loving grandchildren, Cody Turner of St. Marys, Ga., Dixie Turner and Harley Turner of Jacksonville, Fla., and Claire Turner of Fort Mill, S.C.; several great-grandchildren; and several nephews.He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.The service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga.Eternity Funeral Home and Crematory of Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, November 7, 2020