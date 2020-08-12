Bill Walker
Lt. Col. Joseph William "Bill" Walker, 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Brunswick Campus of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Bill was a native of Sylvania, Ga., born to parents Joseph "Joe" Newton Walker and Corrie Ward Coursey Walker. When he was a child, the family moved to Glynn County, where his father found work in the shipyard. Bill graduated from Glynn Academy in 1954, then enlisted in the Air National Guard, where he served honorably and faithfully for more than 28 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. As a civilian, Bill worked for Sea Island Co. as a data processing manager for 38 years, helping to set up the first computers on the island.
Bill enjoyed his retirement years working in his yard and playing Sudoku puzzles. He was a very caring man who devoted his life to his family.
He is survived by two sisters, Jerry Sarro and Debbie Dolese of St. Simons Island; two nieces, Maggie Force (Michael) of Brunswick and Debbie Bowman (Bruce) of Franklin, Tenn.; three great-nieces, Chele Lyons (Jon) of St. Simons Island, Anna Adair (Jay) of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Rachael Scott (Sean) of Franklin, Tenn.; a great nephew, Jimmy Goodis of St. Simons Island; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Lexie, Bennett and Connor Floyd of Franklin, Tenn., Shannon Silva of Darien and Nick Silva of St. Simons Island. Many cousins and other family members also survive.
Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The family asks that all who attend wear a mask and follow the state's social-distancing guidelines.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Newington City Cemetery, 117 Uhlma St., Newington, Ga.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020