Joseph "J.W." "Jay" Woodrow Head Sr., 84, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Monday, April 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles with his family by his side.



Jay was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Brunswick, Ga., the son of the late Joseph Harley Head and the late Annie Irene Head. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Davis Head; and a sister, Polly Head.



Jay was a lifelong resident of Brunswick. He served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Brunswick Pulp Wood Division after 43 years of dedicated service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Jay was devoted to his faith, and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brunswick.



Jay will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Delia Head of Brunswick, Ga.; one daughter, Mary Katherine Truluck (Floyd) of Charleston, S.C.; two sons, J.W. Head Jr. (Regina) of Gainesville, Ga., and Larry Alford Head (Krystal) of Waynesville, Ga.; a brother, Carl Head of Chatsworth, Ga.; and the mother of his children, Mary Ogden. Eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.



Jay loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking. He was a master craftsman. He also enjoyed dining with his wife. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.



The funeral service, to honor Jay's life, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Don Spires officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Calvary Baptist Church. The burial, with military honors, will follow the service in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be his grandsons Warren Sneed, Donovan Head, Robert Head, Blake Aultman, Kyle Aultman and Devin Aultman.



Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Everson, Doreata Holland, Gene Holland and the Randy Johns Sunday School Class.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Restoration Fund, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



The Brunswick News, May 2, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on May 2, 2019